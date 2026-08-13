VIDEO: Lionel Messi hugged and lifted by Jhohan Romana on Inter Miami return following father's death
Heartwarming viral moment on Messi's return
Messi enjoyed a bizarre yet touching moment upon his return to action for Inter Miami in the 2026 Leagues Cup. Facing Mexican outfit Club Leon, the Argentine superstar found himself at the centre of an unusual on-pitch interaction.
During a second-half attack, Messi attempted to drive past Leon defender Romana with a trademark dribble. The Colombian centre-back successfully stopped the forward before wrapping his arms around Messi, lifting him completely off the turf, and placing him back down with a wide smile.
Watch the clip
A lighthearted embrace in a poignant match
The unexpected embrace held genuine significance given the emotional circumstances surrounding Messi's return to the pitch. The Inter Miami captain was making his first appearance since taking leave following the death of his father, Jorge.
Having recently travelled back to his hometown of Rosario to bid a final farewell to his father, Messi returned to lead Inter Miami. The warm reaction from Romana brought a visible smile to the playmaker's face. Rather than reacting with frustration after having his attack halted, Messi appreciated the lighthearted nature of the moment.
- Getty Images Sport
Moving forward with Inter Miami
With his return to competitive football now underway, Messi will aim to focus on leading Inter Miami through this campaign. The Florida side continue to lean heavily on their talismanic captain during a demanding schedule. The Herons are now preparing to face Nashville in a Major League Soccer match on Sunday.
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