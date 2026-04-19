Liam Rosenior delivers ‘honest answer’ to Chelsea sack question as Champions League qualification failure could see Blues seek out a new manager

The uncertainty in the dugout is mirrored by concerns regarding the squad's composition in the event of a failure to qualify. Star man Cole Palmer recently addressed his future in an interview with The Guardian, emphasizing that while he is committed to the project, the Champions League is vital for the club’s recruitment strategy.

"I've got no plans to move from Chelsea. We've still got a lot to play for," Palmer said. "We've got the FA Cup semi-final [against Leeds] and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need. We spoke to the owners and they're sure of the players that are gonna do it.