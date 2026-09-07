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Leon Goretzka set for spell on sidelines after suffering injury blow ahead of potential Aston Villa debut
Injury setback for Villa new boy
Goretzka has announced that he is set for several weeks on the sidelines, delaying his highly anticipated debut for Aston Villa. The 73-cap Germany international, who joined the Premier League side on a free transfer late in August following the expiration of his contract at Bayern Munich, confirmed the news via social media on Monday evening.
Addressing the Villa faithful directly, Goretzka expressed his disappointment at the timing of the physical issue. In a statement posted to his Instagram account, the 31-year-old wrote: 'Dear Villans, first of all, thank you for the incredible welcome. After my first few days at this club, the feeling that I'm exactly where I'm meant to be has grown stronger with each passing day. Unfortunately, my body has reacted to the increased workload after my time away from the pitch. It's frustrating, but I need this short break now to come back at full strength.'
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International dreams on hold
The timing is particularly cruel for Goretzka, who featured in three of Germany's four matches at the World Cup this summer before their round-of-32 exit to Paraguay. The midfielder was expected to be a key figure for Jurgen Klopp, who succeeded Julian Nagelsmann and is preparing to begin his tenure with Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece, and Serbia. However, this injury ensures Goretzka will play no part in the upcoming international break, forcing Klopp to adapt his plans for his debut training camp.
Despite the blow, Goretzka is focused on a swift recovery during the current break in domestic action. The midfielder added in his statement: 'I'll use the coming days, including the international break, to recover fully and I'll be back ready to fight and give everything for you and for Villa. Can't wait to see you on the pitch soon. Thank you for your support. Leon.'
Unai Emery remains composed
Goretzka's injury comes at a turbulent moment for Aston Villa, who have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, sitting 17th after one draw and two defeats. To make matters worse, Unai Emery's side are preparing to launch their Champions League campaign on Tuesday with an away clash against Club Brugge. Addressing the setback, Emery acknowledged the frustration of losing a player of Goretzka's pedigree before he has even kicked a ball for the club.
Emery remained philosophical when discussing the injury to the former Schalke and Bayern man. 'Goretzka's injury and his problems are a little frustrating, but we have players who can replace him, like Ross Barkley, Joao Gomes, Lamare Bogarde and Boubacar Kamara,' the Villa coach commented.
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Villa search for stability after summer clear-out
Goretzka's injury represents another major hurdle for Aston Villa as they navigate a rebuilding phase following a hectic summer departure window. Having lost key figures including Emiliano Martinez, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers, and Ollie Watkins, Emery's squad is working to forge a new identity. The West Midlands club will be desperate to bounce back and secure their first Premier League victory of the season when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
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