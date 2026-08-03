'That’s simply not the case' - RB Leipzig director hits back at 'Here we go' claims over Yan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid

The race to sign Diomande has taken a dramatic turn as Schafer publicly refuted claims that a transfer agreement with Madrid is already in place. The 19-year-old winger has been the subject of intense speculation over the last week, with several reports suggesting that Florentino Perez and the Madrid board had finally made the breakthrough in negotiations for the highly-rated Ivorian starlet.

Speaking to Sky Germany, the Leipzig executive took particular aim at the nature of modern transfer reporting, specifically referencing the catchphrases used by social media journalists. Schafer was adamant that the public perception of the deal does not match the reality behind closed doors at the Red Bull Arena. “It’s clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the ‘here we go.’ That’s simply not the case,” Schafer stated firmly.