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Pisa SC v US Lecce - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Lecce launch legal war against Lameck Banda and Al Swehly over 'illegitimate' transfer exit

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Serie A outfit Lecce have initiated extensive legal proceedings against winger Lameck Banda and Libyan side Al Swehly following his controversial departure. President Saverio Sticchi Damiani has moved aggressively across three distinct legal fronts, citing an illegitimate contract termination and blatant image-rights infringement by the buyer.

  • Lecce contest unilateral exit

    The Italian top-flight club have officially taken legal action over the Zambia winger's rebellion after deeming his move to Libya illegitimate. Banda, who remains contracted at the Stadio Via del Mare until June 2027, failed to report for pre-season training in Austria before linking up with Al Swehly. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lecce are now demanding financial compensation alongside strict disciplinary sanctions against both the player and his new team.

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    Triple legal front opened

    The Giallorossi hierarchy, led by president Damiani, have launched a multi-pronged legal action across the FIFA Tribunal, the National Arbitration Panel, and image rights protection bodies. Lecce are urging FIFA to declare the player's unilateral contract termination null and void for lack of just cause, while accusing Al Swehly of inducing a breach of contract. The Salento outfit have also challenged a promotional video published by the Libyan club on August 21, alleging unauthorised use of match footage.

  • Tribunals weigh heavy sanctions

    On the domestic front, Lecce have initiated disciplinary proceedings before the Arbitration Panel to freeze the winger's salary payments dating back to July 1 of last year for breach of contract. This follows the FIGC's initial refusal to sanction the transfer before FIFA granted provisional clearance. Should the tribunals rule in Lecce's favour, the winger faces a lengthy playing ban, while Al Swehly could be hit with a substantial fine and a transfer market embargo.

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    Serie A focus continues

    Lecce must now quickly shift their focus back to matters on the pitch as they prepare for a crucial home clash against Roma in Serie A this weekend. Head coach Eusebio Di Francesco must maintain dressing-room stability amid the brewing legal battle and late transfer window distractions. A final ruling from FIFA's judicial bodies will serve as a significant benchmark for contractual integrity across European football.

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