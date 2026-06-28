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Not a superstar yet? Lamine Yamal set World Cup challenge by Argentina legend as Spain & Barcelona wonderkid is told what he must do in order to match Lionel Messi & Co
Kempes sets the bar high
While the footballing world has been captivated by the emergence of the 18-year-old winger, Kempes has tempered expectations by insisting that the World Cup provides a different level of scrutiny compared to La Liga. The 1978 World Cup winner believes that legendary status is only earned when a player can carry their nation on the grandest stage of all.
Speaking to the media about Yamal's impact for La Roja, Kempes said (h/t FCB World): "He needs to prove that [he is a superstar]. In Barcelona, we’ve all seen it already, but let’s see it in the World Cup. That’s where the value of the big players shows." The former Argentina star is adamant that the knockout pressures of international tournaments separate the good players from the greats.
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Differences between club and country
Kempes further elaborated on the distinction between playing for a well-oiled machine like the Blaugrana and representing a national team. He noted that the familiarity of club football can often mask certain deficiencies that are quickly exposed during a month-long tournament like the World Cup.
"The World Cup isn’t like playing with the team, as many who played in Barcelona did. We know Barcelona players on the international level through the Champions League, but this is the World Cup," Kempes added. Despite these challenges, Austria boss Ralf Rangnick recently claimed the winger could reach a level similar to that of Messi if he manages to stay fit and grounded.
The hunt for Spanish leadership
Spain have secured their progression to the knockout rounds, but questions remain regarding their efficiency in front of goal. Following a quiet performance against Uruguay, critics have looked for an on-field leader to step up. Kempes identified Yamal as a potential reference point but was quick to highlight another Barcelona teammate as the current heartbeat of Luis de la Fuente's side.
"I think Yamal can be that big reference for Spain, but there’s more. Pedri is the one who dictates the game’s pace, he’s a midfield reference, and the player who holds the ball for Spain," Kempes noted. The pressure is mounting on Yamal to deliver a statement performance, especially after he heralded the "arrival" of Spain following his goal against Saudi Arabia earlier in the group stage.
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Managing fitness and rhythm
Yamal's path through the tournament has been complicated by his return from a long-term injury sustained at the end of the domestic season. The technical staff have been careful with his minutes, resulting in a lack of consistent rhythm that was evident during Spain's draw in the group stages. With Nico Williams facing his own injury concerns, the burden on Yamal's shoulders has only increased.
The teenager previously admitted that scoring for his country at the World Cup was a "dream come true," but the task now is to maintain that level through the business end of the competition. As Spain eye a grueling knockout path that could ultimately set up a blockbuster final against Argentina, all eyes will be on whether the wonderkid can guide La Roja all the way to the showpiece event, rising to Kempes' challenge to prove he truly belongs alongside Messi and the game’s elite.