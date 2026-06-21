'We've arrived!' - Lamine Yamal reacts to 'dream' first World Cup goal for Spain & explains why he came off at half-time in Saudi Arabia rout

Spain finally found their rhythm in the tournament after a stuttering start, emphatically brushing aside Saudi Arabia. The victory was a stark contrast to their opening Group H fixture, where they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by DR Congo that had sparked concerns back home.

Yamal, who returned to the starting XI after beginning on the bench in the opener, proved to be the spark Luis de la Fuente’s side needed.

Speaking after the match, Yamal was quick to point out that the team used their previous disappointment as fuel. "The first game was something that wasn't us, it was different, but already we have arrived and we are going for more," the winger stated. "To draw a match that we know you have to win stings us, it has made us think a lot, to arrive at this match as we wanted."