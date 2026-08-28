AFP
Lamine Yamal 'hurt' by Barcelona! Teenage sensation unhappy as Hansi Flick forced to address star's substitution storm
Substitution sparks unrest rumours
Yamal's happiness has become the subject of major debate among the Spanish media following his questionable body language during Barcelona's emphatic 5-0 victory over Elche. While the Blaugrana got their La Liga title defence off to a roaring start on Sunday, the 19-year-old only played 65 minutes of the contest. The teenager appeared visibly frustrated as he left the pitch, sparking immediate debate across the Spanish press.
On the popular Spanish TV sports show El Chiringuito, presenter Josep Pedrerol revealed that the club is taking the matter seriously enough to conduct a private check-in with the player. Pedrerol stated: "I was told at the club that they would ask him about it directly tomorrow, as they had received pictures they hadn't seen before, and they would ask him if everything was alright."
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Fears over departing 'brothers'
While some attributed his mood to the substitution itself, journalist Jota Jordi, via SPORT, suggests that Yamal’s perceived unhappiness stems from the potential departure of three close allies this summer. Reports have indicated that Alejandro Balde, Marc Casado, and Hector Fort could all be offloaded by the Catalan giants as they look to balance the books.
Balde, in particular, has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Manchester United, and Jordi believes the emotional toll on the young Spaniard is significant. He highlighted the depth of these relationships by stating: "They're like brothers to him, and I've been told that it hurts Lamine."
Flick defends his star man
Despite the growing noise in the media, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was quick to play down any talk of a rift or a bad attitude ahead of the clash with Athletic Bilbao. Flick offered a medical explanation for the substitution, explaining that the player was not at 100 per cent physical capacity during the weekend win.
"He had a minor issue, a headache," Flick told reporters. "Lamine is a genius, it's understandable. He's had three weeks off and has only trained a few days. It's normal that he's not at his peak."
Flick was quick to highlight the forward's pivotal role in the opening victory, noting his defensive work rate and an assist for Raphinha. "We need to find a solution so he can get back to his best, but I really value his 60 minutes," the manager added. "He pressed very well on the first goal and on the second he passed the ball to Raphinha. He gives us more options. He helped us a lot and he's doing well. We'll see how he progresses, but we need him because he's exceptional."
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A champion's mentality
The Barcelona boss also addressed the player's competitive nature, suggesting that any signs of anger when being substituted should be viewed as a positive trait rather than a lack of discipline. Flick believes that the desire to remain on the field at all costs is part of what makes the 19-year-old such a special talent.
Flick concluded his defense of the star's character by saying: "It's normal that he wants to play. When you're a true champion, you always strive to win the next title. That's his attitude. Every player on the team is hungry to win a third consecutive league title. We're ready and we'll fight for it."
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