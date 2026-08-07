VIDEO: Barcelona star Lamine Yamal spotted in Colombia shirt dancing with reggaeton star Ryan Castro
Yamal takes centre stage in Medellin
Fresh from crowning his summer by becoming a World Cup champion with Spain, Yamal has not been wasting any time during his break. The Barcelona attacker has been spotted travelling around Colombia, enjoying his vacation alongside prominent South American artists and digital influencers.
On Thursday, the Barcelona sensation took to the streets of Medellin to explore the famous Comuna 13 neighbourhood. He toured the area alongside popular content creator WestCOL while wearing the official yellow, blue, and red colours of the Colombian national team shirt.
The pair then attended a free outdoor music concert held by famous singer Ryan Castro. Yamal joined the music artist on stage, singing and dancing along to Castro's popular track 'El Ritmo que nos une' during an energetic performance.
Watch the clip
Sightseeing and high-profile civic meetings
Yamal's trip to South America also included visits to several major administrative landmarks and regional cultural events. The Spain international took time out to explore the rich heritage of the region during his stay in Antioquia.
The forward visited the 'La Alpujarra' Administrative Centre, the seat of government for the Department of Antioquia. During his visit to the facility, he posed for official photographs with Mayor Federico Gutierrez before later enjoying the famous Feria de las Flores festival among other attractions.
- Getty Images Sport
Pre-season preparations await in Barcelona
With his memorable summer break in Colombia drawing to a close, Yamal is now preparing to make his return to European football. The gifted winger will wrap up his travels before embarking on a busy schedule with his club.
Yamal is scheduled to fly back to Spain and report for duty at Barca on 12 August to officially start his pre-season training. The Catalan giants will welcome back their young World Cup winner as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.
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