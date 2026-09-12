Kylian Mbappe reveals what has blown him away about Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid

Mbappe has expressed his admiration for new manager Mourinho following his move to the Spanish club this summer. The 27-year-old French international has enjoyed a prolific start under the Portuguese coach, scoring four goals in four Liga matches.

In just a few weeks working together, the former Parisian has been struck by the tactical mind of his new boss. Mbappe feels that having clear guidance from the head coach has been central to his strong performances on the pitch.