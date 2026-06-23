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Kylian Mbappe’s ‘flute’ goal celebration explained: Why James Corden is responsible for Golden Boot-chasing France superstar breaking out new routine at 2026 World Cup
The James Corden connection
The inspiration behind the musical routine dates back to a pre-tournament appearance on James Corden’s 'After Hours' show. During a segment reminiscent of Carpool Karaoke, the Real Madrid superstar revealed that his parents encouraged him to explore various talents as a child, including playing instruments, to ensure he had a well-rounded upbringing.
Speaking on the show, Mbappe explained: "I tried to play as a kid. My parents wanted me to do many things and explore many things, to open my mind to do all the things. Because we never know what's going to happen."
Seizing the moment, Corden produced a flute and challenged the forward to debut a special celebration if he scored his first goal of the tournament. The comedian instructed: "Score your first goal. Bang, top corner. You run, here [normal celebration], straight to here [miming playing the flute]."
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Corden's phone 'exploded'
The promise was fulfilled during France's Group I opener against Senegal, where Mbappe netted twice in a 3-1 victory. As he wheeled away after his first strike, he ditched his usual stance to mime playing the flute, a moment that quickly went viral and sent Corden’s social media into overdrive.
The British entertainer admitted he was stunned to see the global icon actually follow through on their light-hearted agreement.
“It was nuts man, because I was watching the game with my dad,” Corden told talkSPORT Breakfast. “I was in the kitchen and my dad just went: 'He did the flute! He did the flute!', and I ran in. And then my phone just exploded in a way that it hasn't exploded since the Gavin and Stacey finale - in terms of people getting in touch with me. It was nuts man and I can't believe he did it.”
A personal message from the captain
Mbappe’s commitment to the bit went beyond the pitch, as he reached out to Corden immediately after the final whistle to confirm he had kept his word. The gesture highlighted the relaxed and confident mood within the French camp as they look to reclaim the world title they lost to Argentina in 2022.
Corden revealed: “I got sent a video after the game off a mutual friend, and he [Mbappe] just lent into the camera and he went: 'I told you. I told you I do it!', and then walked away. It was nuts that he did that, it was nuts that he remembered, because we shot that before I came in to see you last time on the show, so that's a while ago. And he says in the video in the clip: ‘First goal against Senegal, I'll do it’. I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. And what a guy - I mean, amazing.”
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Chasing World Cup history
While the celebrations have provided light-hearted headlines, Mbappe remains focused on the serious business of the Golden Boot. He followed up his opening double with another two goals in a 3-0 victory against Iraq, a match that was significantly hampered by weather conditions.
With four goals already in the bag, the Frenchman has now moved level with Miroslav Klose on 16 career World Cup goals, trailing only Lionel Messi in the race to become the competition's all-time greatest marksman.