Kylian Mbappe defends decision to hide Ceuta support shirt as Real Madrid star breaks silence on controversy

Speaking to Diario AS on Wednesday, the France international clarified his actions. "I want to explain this clearly, so people understand," Mbappe stated. "It was a decision made by the clubs, to wear the shirt. We players had to wear it. The first thing I want to say is that I stand in full solidarity with Ceuta and all the victims, because before being a player, I'm a human being."

The forward, whose parents emigrated to France from Algeria and Cameroon, highlighted his desire to maintain a balanced perspective. He added: "But I also wanted to acknowledge and show support for all the migrants who've lost their lives and those who face harsh conditions. It was a difficult position to be in, because people might think I'm against the people of Ceuta, but no, absolutely not. I have nothing against them, and I fully support them in my thoughts. However, I also wanted to acknowledge everyone who is suffering."

Calling for a peaceful resolution to the crisis, Mbappe concluded: "Ultimately, I'm human, and I don't want to prioritise one form of suffering over another. There are people suffering, and it saddens me deeply to see that in the world. I am someone who wants the best for our world. I aim to send a message of positivity and peace, and I hope this is resolved quickly."