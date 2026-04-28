AFP
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's father reveals PSG winger's summer transfer stance amid Arsenal interest
Gunners linked with Kvaratskhelia swoop
Arsenal have been credited with a strong interest in Kvaratskhelia as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attacking options in the summer window. Sky Sports have reported that the Gunners are exploring a move for the 25-year-old, who has solidified his status as one of the most feared wingers in European football since his €80 million move to PSG from Napoli in January 2025.
However, Arsenal face a significant battle if they are to land their man. PSG currently view the Georgian captain as untouchable following eighteen months of sustained excellence in the French capital. With the reigning European champions desperate to keep their core squad together, a move to the Emirates Stadium appears increasingly complicated.
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Badri shuts down exit talk
Speaking to Kviris Palitra, via Fabrizio Romano, the player’s father, Badri, has moved to shut down rumours of a summer departure. He insists that his son is perfectly content with life in Ligue 1 and has no desire to force an exit while the team continues to compete for the highest honours in the game.
"Khvicha leaving PSG? He’s not thinking about that," he said. "He’s happy in Paris, where he is highly valued and respected by club. Why should he think about moving elsewhere when he is winning titles with the team and is one of PSG’s key players? If PSG no longer wishes to continue the cooperation, we will consider options, but for now, this is not being discussed."
Stellar numbers at the Parc des Princes
Kvaratskhelia has justified his hefty price tag since arriving in France, quickly cementing his place in the starting XI despite elite competition for places. In 74 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, he has scored 24 goals and 17 assists, including his goal in last season's Champions League final as Les Parisiens thrashed Inter Milan 5-0.
Kvaratskhelia's departure from the Parc des Princes seems unlikely, and would only occur if there were a strategic shift at the club that would alter the current situation. For now, the "Georgian Messi" appears to be completely settled, playing a key role in one of Europe's most dominant attacking lines.
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Focus remains on second European crown
The timing of these transfer links comes as PSG prepare for a monumental Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich. Having already tasted European success with the club, Kvaratskhelia is reportedly motivated by the prospect of adding more silverware to his trophy cabinet rather than seeking a new challenge in England.
As the Georgia international looks to fire his side into another final, the noise surrounding Arsenal's interest is unlikely to fade. However, with a settled life in Paris and the full backing of the hierarchy, Kvaratskhelia seems destined to remain a staple of the PSG project for the foreseeable future.