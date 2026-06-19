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Juventus accelerate pursuit of Randal Kolo Muani as Bianconeri hold crucial new talks with PSG over summer swoop
Juventus reignite pursuit of familiar target
Juventus have revived their interest in Kolo Muani following the arrival of Carnevali as the club’s new CEO, as per Gazzetta. The France international enjoyed a productive six-month loan spell in Turin in 2025 and remains highly regarded by decision-makers at the club.
Fresh contacts have been established with PSG to discuss the striker’s future. Kolo Muani has returned to Paris after a difficult loan spell at Tottenham, where he struggled for consistency and scored five goals. A move back to Italy is viewed as an attractive solution for all parties. Juve believe the forward’s previous success in Turin and familiarity with the environment could ease his reintegration into the squad.
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Juventus assess conditions for a deal
Carnevali is reportedly planning a meeting with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as the clubs look to find common ground on a transfer. Negotiations are expected to be more straightforward than in previous windows due to the positive relationship between the two executives. That could be crucial after attempts to sign Kolo Muani failed at the end of last year's transfer window.
PSG are said to value the striker at around €30 million. Bianconeri are considering a structure involving an initial loan with a mandatory purchase clause, allowing the club to spread the cost of the transfer.
Spalletti wants greater firepower
Juventus are actively seeking attacking reinforcements after Luciano Spalletti reportedly identified the need for greater depth up front. The coach is understood to want two reliable centre-forwards capable of leading the line. Kolo Muani is the club’s primary target, but Juventus are also exploring other options.
The club remains hopeful of reopening contract talks with Dusan Vlahovic despite previous tensions with the former management. The Frenchman’s previous spell in Turin strengthens his case. He scored 10 goals during his loan stint and quickly adapted to both the team and dressing room, making him a popular option among the coaching staff.
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Crucial talks could determine transfer outcome
Juventus will continue discussions with PSG as they attempt to agree a structure that satisfies both clubs. Whether the French champions accept a loan-to-buy arrangement is likely to be a key factor in the negotiations. Bianconeri are also keeping alternative targets under consideration. Nicolas Jackson and Alexander Sorloth remain on the club’s radar, but Kolo Muani continues to be viewed as the preferred option as Juventus reshape their attack ahead of the new campaign.