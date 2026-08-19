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Juventus monitor Emil Audero return as Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin face uncertain futures
Vicario arrival sparks goalkeeping reshuffle
The hierarchy at Juventus is working through a complex domino effect within their squad following the formal announcement of Vicario’s arrival. The Italy international has joined the Bianconeri on loan from Tottenham for a fee of €8m plus up to €2m in bonuses, a move that immediately shifted the internal hierarchy. With Vicario expected to take the number one spot for the upcoming campaign, the futures of the existing keepers have been thrust into the spotlight, leading to a possible total overhaul of the supporting cast behind the former Spurs man.
Di Gregorio, who had previously been the preferred choice, now finds himself at a crossroads after a period where he faced scrutiny for underwhelming performances. The club’s decision to move for Vicario suggests a change in direction, leaving Di Gregorio to consider his options elsewhere.
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Di Gregorio and Perin on the exit ramp
According too Sky Sport Italia, the exit door is wide open for both Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin, with specific destinations already emerging for the pair. Di Gregorio has emerged as a primary target for Ligue 1 side Marseille, while he has also received interest from his former club Monza regarding a potential return to the U-Power Stadium.
Simultaneously, Perin’s long association with the Old Lady could be coming to an end after eight years of service. The experienced shot-stopper has attracted concrete interest from Palermo in Serie B, who are looking to add veteran leadership to their ranks.
The strategic appeal of Emil Audero
Should both departures be finalised, Juventus would be left with a vacuum in their senior goalkeeping ranks, necessitating a return to the transfer market to secure a reliable deputy for Vicario before the window slams shut at the end of August. In response to this potential double departure, Juventus have identified Audero as an ideal candidate for a homecoming.
Audero, currently back at parent club Como after a loan spell with Cremonese, is a familiar face at Vinovo. The 29-year-old rose through the youth ranks at Juventus and made his senior breakthrough with the club before embarking on a career that has seen him make over 200 appearances in the top flight.
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Building for the future under Spalletti
The pursuit of Audero is reflective of a broader philosophy currently being implemented by the Juventus management, focusing on sustainability and squad balance. By targeting a former academy graduate who understands the expectations of the shirt, the club can maintain a sense of identity while addressing a functional need in the squad. The transition from the Di Gregorio and Perin era to a Vicario and Audero tandem would represent a swift and decisive piece of business by Luciano Spalletti's side. By bringing Audero back to Turin, Juventus would solve two problems at once: securing a proven Serie A goalkeeper and fulfilling mandatory homegrown player requirements.
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