Juventus: all players called up for international duty and upcoming fixtures

BELGIUM (Lois Openda) – Belgium, already qualified for the World Cup, will play two friendlies: against the United States in Atlanta and against Mexico in Chicago





BRAZIL (Gleison Bremer) - Two warm-up matches for the national team led by Carlo Ancelotti against France and Croatia





CANADA (Jonathan David) - Two friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia





COLOMBIA (Juan Cabal) - Croatia and France are the opponents for the South American national team in their friendlies





FRANCE (Pierre Kalulu) - Brazil and Colombia are the opponents in the friendlies to be played by the French, who have already qualified for the World Cup





ITALY (Andrea Cambiaso, Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli) - Play-off for qualification for the 2026 World Cup for the Azzurri, who face Northern Ireland and then, if successful, the winner of the Wales v Bosnia tie





KOSOVO (Edon Zhegrova) - Crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers, first against Slovakia and then, potentially, against the winner of the Turkey v Romania tie





MONTENEGRO U21 (Vasilije Adzic) - Under-21 European Championship qualifiers against their peers from Sweden and Poland





NETHERLANDS (Teun Koopmeiners) – Two friendlies also for the Netherlands, against Norway and Ecuador





PORTUGAL (Francisco Conceicao) - Friendly matches also for the Portuguese against Mexico and the United States





SERBIA (Filip Kostic) - Two friendlies for Serbia, who failed to qualify for the World Cup: matches against Spain and South Africa





TURKEY (Kenan Yildiz) - Yildiz’s Turkey are also chasing a World Cup spot: first up is the clash against Romania and then, if successful, the match against the winner of Slovakia v Kosovo





USA (Weston McKennie) - Two friendlies against Belgium and Portugal







