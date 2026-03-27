Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool it will be impossible to replace Mohamed Salah after bombshell exit announcement

Speaking ahead of his return to Anfield for a legends' charity match, Klopp delivered a poignant assessment of life after Salah. Following news that the 33-year-old will depart Merseyside at the end of the season, his former manager reflected on the staggering impact the 'Egyptian King' has made since 2017.

“I had to process what it means that Mo goes,” Klopp admitted. “I am already looking from the outside, so I texted him what I thought. I am really happy and proud that I was part of the whole journey. My God, what a player he is.”