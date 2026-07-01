Jurgen Klopp’s next job: Ex-Liverpool manager’s stance on return to coaching revealed as high-profile boss faces sack threat

Klopp has long been the dream appointment for most German football fans, and it appears the 59-year-old would be open to the challenge, according to Telegraph. The former Liverpool boss views managing at a World Cup as one of his final remaining ambitions in the game, specifically eyeing the 2030 finals. However, the prospect of Euro 2028 that's set to be held in the UK and Ireland could also prove to be a significant draw for a man who spent nearly a decade in England.

Any potential deal would likely require flexible terms. Klopp, who currently serves as the head of global football at Red Bull, is unlikely to want the traditional grind of scouting every weekend. Yet, there is a growing belief that the conditions are now ideal for him to step in and restore Germany's status among the international elite after years of underperformance.



