The current tournament disaster underscores a prolonged period of decline for Die Mannschaft, who have reached just one major quarter-final since 2016. While Nagelsmann departs with a respectable record, Kickerreports that the clear consensus inside the DFB was for him to vacate his post, with Jurgen Klopp lined up as the preferred replacement. His early contract termination through to Euro 2028 may trigger a substantial multi-million severance package, though an immediate appointment for Klopp, currently working at Red Bull, remains unlikely.