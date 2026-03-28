Julian Nagelsmann speaks out against 'unjustified' Florian Wirtz criticism as Germany coach backs Liverpool star to 'come out stronger' amid struggles

Despite his meteoric rise - from becoming the youngest scorer in Bundesliga history to recording 18 goals and earning Player of the Season honours during Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten domestic double in the 2023–24 season - the young star now faces mounting pressure at Anfield following his blockbuster move in the summer. However, Nagelsmann remains firmly in his corner, arguing that the public backlash has been far too severe for a player who, despite his vast experience, is still navigating a significant career shift.

Speaking during the international break, Nagelsmann expressed his frustration with the narrative surrounding the 22-year-old.

"That was a completely normal situation that affects a young player. He’s someone with emotions and first has to deal with facing criticism. At that intensity, it wasn’t justified," the Germany boss told reporters as his side prepared for their friendly clash against Ghana on Monday.



