Getty Images Sport
Julian Alvarez reveals he missed as many as SIX free-kicks in training before scoring incredible Atletico Madrid goal vs Barcelona
Alvarez's practice problems
Success on the pitch is often the result of tireless repetition, but Alvarez has revealed that his preparation for Atleti's high-stakes Champions League clash did not go according to plan. Despite producing a moment of magic to help seal a 2-0 win, the former Manchester City man confessed his accuracy was non-existent in training.
- AFP
Matchday redemption for the Argentine
The striker curled a beautiful shot into the top corner just before half-time, with his goal capitalising on a change in momentum after Barca defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off for a tackle on Giuliano Simeone.
After the match, he said: "Yesterday we practiced free-kicks. I took several, maybe five or six, and did not score any. Today was the day. It came at a key moment, so I’m very happy."
Making history in the Champions League
Beyond the aesthetic beauty of the strike, the goal cemented Alvarez's place in the club's history books. He has now reached a landmark figure of nine goals, the most an Atleti player has ever managed in a single Champions League campaign.
- AFP
What comes next?
Los Rojiblancos will now turn their attention to domestic competition, where they will face Sevilla in La Liga. Atleti currently sit fourth with 57 points from 30 matches, one point behind third-placed Villarreal. Simeone's men will then face Barca in the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.