Alan Shearer urges Arsenal to 'nab' Julian Alvarez to secure Premier League title dominance

The situation surrounding Alvarez reached a new low on Sunday evening when he was heavily jeered by his own supporters during Atletico's Liga draw with Villarreal. The fanbase is deeply unhappy with the forward's desire to secure a controversial switch to Blaugrana.

Alvarez has proven his pedigree since his £82m move from Manchester City, scoring 49 goals in 107 appearances across two seasons in Madrid. Despite lifting back-to-back league titles during his time in England, his progress at the Etihad Stadium was blocked by superstar striker Erling Haaland.

Micah Richards has also urged Arsenal to test Atletico's resolve, saying: "I would actually go for a striker if I was Arsenal and we’ve all seen the situation with Alvarez at Atletico. He was booed by his own fans the other night and there are reports he wants to go to Barcelona. But are Atletico going to sell him to Barca?

"It might be one for Arsenal to just sneak in there and offer a bid. He’s clearly not happy. If Arsenal had Alvarez he would take them to the next level."