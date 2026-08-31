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Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe shine as Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid cruise past Malaga to stay perfect
Bellingham sparkles in Bernabeu rout
Bellingham continued his sensational form, scoring an incredible goal to help Real Madrid beat Malaga in La Liga as returning boss Mourinho racked up a third win in a row. The England midfielder, who was the heartbeat of the side throughout, opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a piece of individual brilliance. Collecting the ball 35 yards out, he dribbled past three opposition defenders before finishing past Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.
The 23-year-old’s influence did not stop there, as he played a pivotal role in doubling the lead just seven minutes later. After Herrero parried a stinging effort, Bellingham’s follow-up header resulted in the ball rebounding off the Malaga goalkeeper and over the line, forcing an own goal.
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Mbappe and Guler add the gloss
Kylian Mbappe ensured the contest was effectively over before the half-hour mark, continuing his own rich vein of form following a recent hat-trick against Real Sociedad. The Frenchman displayed his clinical nature by volleying a cross into the bottom-left corner. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who returned to the starting lineup as part of five changes made by Mourinho, provided the pinpoint cross from the right flank to register the assist.
The scoring was completed in stoppage time by substitute Arda Guler, who benefitted from a lightning-fast break involving Vinicius Jr. After a quick exchange of passes, Guler was on hand to tap home from close range. It capped a perfect evening for Los Blancos, who dominated with 56.7 per cent possession and recorded 19 shots compared to Malaga’s 14, reaffirming their status as the team to beat in Spain this season as they look to dethrone arch-rivals Barcelona.
Mourinho hails 'incredible' Bellingham
Speaking after the full-time whistle, Mourinho was full of praise for his young superstar. "He is an incredible player," the manager stated. "He is very demanding of himself and he is also demanding of others. I didn't want to see him defend almost like a second left-back." The Portuguese tactician, now in his second spell at the club, seems to have found the perfect balance for his star-studded attacking trident.
Addressing the chemistry between his front three, Mourinho dismissed previous reports of friction. "Very, very good players want to play together always, because they have the same speed of thought, the same quality and they always have to be compatible," he explained. "It was said that I didn't want the three, but what I say is that I always want the best. There is empathy and collective work. They are all very good."
Bellingham himself has spoken about the positive impact of Mourinho’s arrival, citing a newfound sense of liberty on the pitch. "I feel greater freedom again, greater freedom to decide when to drop back, when to push forward, or when to make runs into the box," Bellingham said ahead of the game. "I think this is the best position for me, as it allows me to show all my abilities."
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Perfect start for the Special One
Since his return to the Bernabeu this summer, Mourinho has revitalised a side that looks hungry for silverware. Real Madrid currently sit top of the La Liga table on nine points from three matches. However, the manager remains cautious about the road ahead, particularly with the looming schedule. Mourinho noted that the three-week international break is a concern for his squad’s rhythm.
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