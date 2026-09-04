'I am not happy!' - Jose Mourinho sends brutal warning to Real Madrid defender

Asencio was recently cleared of charges relating to the non-consensual distribution of an explicit video. However, the 23-year-old is now facing fresh internal disciplinary proceedings at the Santiago Bernabeu following a separate incident. The Spanish club took immediate action after Asencio was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol. The serious traffic offence resulted in an eight-month licence suspension and a hefty €14,400 fine.

Head coach Mourinho has now addressed the complicated situation publicly. The Portuguese manager made his frustration clear regarding the defender's off-field behaviour.