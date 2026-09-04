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'I am not happy!' - Jose Mourinho sends brutal warning to Real Madrid defender
Asencio faces fresh disciplinary action
Asencio was recently cleared of charges relating to the non-consensual distribution of an explicit video. However, the 23-year-old is now facing fresh internal disciplinary proceedings at the Santiago Bernabeu following a separate incident. The Spanish club took immediate action after Asencio was convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol. The serious traffic offence resulted in an eight-month licence suspension and a hefty €14,400 fine.
Head coach Mourinho has now addressed the complicated situation publicly. The Portuguese manager made his frustration clear regarding the defender's off-field behaviour.
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Mourinho issues firm warning over conduct
Mourinho did not hold back when discussing the standards expected of his squad. He reminded Asencio that representing the Spanish giants is a continuous, daily responsibility.
"A Real Madrid player is a Real Madrid player 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 12 months a year," Mourinho said on the club's official website.
"Everything you do outside your professional area continues to reflect on Real Madrid, continues to affect the prestige of a club that is untouchable. I am not happy. Everyone makes mistakes, but accumulated mistakes are something different."
Exemplary professionalism inside the training ground
Despite his anger over the traffic conviction, Mourinho was quick to praise Asencio's work ethic. He highlighted the defender's exceptional attitude on the training pitch.
"I spoke with him when I arrived," Mourinho admitted. "We talked about things from the past. Since I arrived, I haven’t spoken about situations outside Valdebebas because in Valdebebas, he is an exemplary professional.
"When he was well, no one trained more or better than him. Now that he has been injured for weeks, he is the first to arrive, the last to leave, showing extreme dedication to his recovery."
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Rebuilding trust in the Spanish capital
Asencio will remain out of action for the immediate future as he continues his physical recovery programme. He has not featured for Real Madrid at all this season due to his ongoing muscle problem. In the meantime, the defender must navigate the club's formal internal disciplinary process. The Real Madrid hierarchy will soon determine the appropriate punishment for his recent driving conviction.
Once he finally returns to full fitness, Asencio faces a significant challenge. The promising defender must work hard to rebuild trust with Mourinho and his team-mates to revive his career.
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