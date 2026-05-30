Jose Mourinho signs three-year contract to return as Real Madrid manager

Mourinho delayed finalising his future until after Benfica's final game of the campaign, which ended in a 3-1 victory over Estoril on May 16. Confirming the situation during a press conference, the manager noted that he had been offered an extension but preferred to wait. However, The Athletic reported that he had already privately conveyed his departure to several people at the Portuguese club, forcing Benfica to track Fulham's Marco Silva as a replacement after Ruben Amorim rejected interest.