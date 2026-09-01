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Adhe Makayasa

'Unforgettable' - Jose Mourinho pays emotional tribute to Lionel Messi as Inter Miami superstar announces Argentina retirement

J. Mourinho
L. Messi
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Barcelona
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
Argentina

Jose Mourinho has paid a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi following the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's decision to retire from international duty with Argentina. The Portuguese tactician, who frequently locked horns with the forward during his managerial career, praised his historic legacy after an extraordinary era at the highest level of world football.

  • Messi calls time on Argentina

    Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning captain has officially brought the curtain down on his international career at the age of 39. The legendary forward, who holds the national team record with 125 goals in 207 appearances, confirmed his decision on social media on Monday. The announcement brings an end to an extraordinary era that began with his senior debut back in 2005.

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  • Inter Milan's Portuguese coach Jose MourAFP

    Mourinho salutes former adversary

    Mourinho, who regularly came up against the superstar during his spells in charge of Chelsea and Real Madrid, replied directly to the forward's Instagram post. The Portuguese manager wrote: "Congratulations on a brilliant and unforgettable international career. The next Copa America and the next World Cup won't be the same."

  • Legend reflects on painful exit

    Walking away from the international arena was described as deeply difficult by the captain, but one made to help usher in the next generation. In an emotional statement, Messi explained: "Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply. I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. I've given it my all, I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some really great young players coming through behind me who deserve their chance."

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  • Inter Miami CF v CF MontrealGetty Images Sport

    Club commitments take priority

    The forward will now channel his efforts exclusively into domestic duties with Major League Soccer side Miami. Under contract in the United States until the end of the 2028 season, the two-time Copa America winner has plenty of club football ahead of him. Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni's Argentina must adapt to life without their talismanic captain as they gear up for future major tournaments.