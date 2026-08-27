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Jose Mourinho hails 'incredible' Kylian Mbappe as hat-trick hero inspires Real Madrid rout on Bernabeu return
Mbappe dominates in Madrid rout
Real Madrid secured a commanding 4-1 win over Real Sociedad in Mourinho's first home game since returning to the Bernabeu dugout. Mbappe opened his Bernabeu account shortly before the interval, but Luka Sucic quickly equalised to leave the match evenly poised at the break.
Following some restlessness from the home crowd, Los Blancos responded emphatically in the second half. The French superstar found the net twice more to complete his treble, while Vinicius Junior also struck to put the game firmly out of reach.
Jude Bellingham played a pivotal role in the Spanish capital, providing two crucial assists. The comprehensive victory extends Mourinho perfect start to his second stint in charge, making it two wins from his first two matches.
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Mourinho heaps praise on star forward
Mourinho was quick to highlight Mbappe's impact during his post-match press conference. The Portuguese tactician expressed his admiration for the Frenchman’s elite mentality and historic World Cup pedigree.
"This guy is incredible," Mourinho told reporters after the game. "I'm happy that he made history at the World Cup because there were 25 world champion players, but only one is for eternity in football, the player with most goals at a World Cup. He looks hungry to make history with Real Madrid."
The manager also praised Mbappe's commitment behind the scenes, noting that the forward cut his holiday short by two days to rejoin the squad. He continued: "I'm very happy with him, technically there's nothing to say obviously, but in the group, he's taking responsibility, he got back two days early from his holiday."
When pressed on a potential goal tally for his new talisman, Mourinho remained pragmatic. "If it's 60, 40, 50? I can't say," he added. "I'd prefer 40 goals but with trophies, or 40 goals with a lot of work... Today I left him on the field for 90 minutes, I thought he might score four!"
Silencing the Bernabeu doubters
Despite the eventual thrashing, the first half was not entirely straightforward. The Bernabeu faithful briefly expressed their frustration through whistles when the scores were level. However, Mourinho dismissed any concerns, insisting that demanding supporters are simply a part of the club's DNA.
"We know the Bernabeu, the players know it, I know it," the veteran coach explained. "Thankfully they're like that, because it's a consequence of history. Real Madrid always have great teams and players, and the fans want more. They pay to have their emotions, their happiness, their frustration.
"In the end we got what we wanted, the three points, and the fans went home with a taste of what we can do. Scoring three, four, five [goals], we'll do that a lot."
The dominant second-half display successfully quashed any lingering tension. Mbappe's clinical finishing, combined with his unselfish assist for Carlos Espi in the previous 2-1 away win at Espanyol, proves he is already settling into life under his new manager.
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Building momentum in La Liga
With six points from a possible six, Mourinho's side have laid down an early marker in their pursuit of domestic glory. The convincing performance against a tricky Real Sociedad side demonstrates their formidable attacking firepower.
Los Blancos will now look to build on this flawless start when they take on newly-promoted Malaga this Sunday. If Mbappe maintains his prolific form alongside a firing Vinicius Jr and Bellingham, the top-flight newcomers will face a truly daunting task trying to contain Madrid's fearsome frontline.
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