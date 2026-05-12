Jose Mourinho in 'final negotiations' to become Real Madrid manager for second time as 'only candidate' to replace Alvaro Arbeloa

The former Chelsea boss has been manager of Benfica since joining on a two-year contract last September. Only yesterday, he told media he did not want to talk about his future just yet, maintaining professionalism towards his current employers. Addressing the intense speculation before his final domestic commitment, he stated: "There's a match against Estoril, and from Monday onwards I'll be able to answer questions about my future as a coach and Benfica's future." Saturday's game against Estoril Praia is the club's last of the season, after which the path will be cleared for his departure.