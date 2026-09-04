Jose Mourinho makes BRUTAL Champions League decision as senior Real Madrid star axed from squad

Real Madrid have submitted their 25-man squad for the league phase of the Champions League, with Mendy emerging as the highest-profile casualty. The France international suffered a muscular issue in his right leg in May and has not featured for Los Blancos since.

While fellow sidelined stars Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes retained their European places, Mourinho opted against registering his injured left-back. Mendy's absence clears a path for newly signed 19-year-old Sergio Martinez, who arrives from Racing Santander after Madrid triggered his €3 million release clause.

Martinez was initially recruited for the club's Castilla reserve side. However, the teenage midfielder has already impressed the Portuguese manager during first-team training sessions, earning a shock elevation to the senior European roster alongside 11 other youth prospects.



