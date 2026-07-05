‘The Viagra helped!’ - Jordan Henderson jokes about bizarre reports regarding England’s preparations for facing Mexico at altitude in World Cup last-16

Tuchel quickly rejected the suggestion before Henderson turned the moment into a joke. The veteran midfielder quipped that "the Viagra helped" before immediately clarifying he was joking. Tuchel was first asked about the reports during his pre-match media duties and brushed them aside with a smile.

"The information to support it didn’t reach me, so that’s not true," Tuchel told reporters.

Henderson then continued the joke before making it clear he was not being serious.

"Well, the Viagra helped, I think… I’m joking! It was a joke," Henderson joked.

Speaking about the conditions more seriously, Henderson admitted the altitude was noticeable from the moment the squad arrived, saying: "You can feel it a little bit, you can feel something. I felt it a little bit, even when you just land and you come to the hotel and you’re just walking around, you can feel something. And then today, in training, for me personally I felt that maybe in the first 10-15 minutes and then once training got going I stopped thinking about it so much and just concentrated on training."