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Adhe Makayasa

More than just a ride! The secret reason why Joao Neves arrived at PSG training in a humble cargo van revealed

J. Neves
Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves surprised onlookers after arriving at the club's training ground behind the wheel of a modest cargo van. While the unusual mode of transport initially sparked light-hearted jokes online, reports have confirmed that the Portuguese international was carrying hundreds of items destined for local charitable causes.

  • Midfielder drives humble van

    Portugal midfielder Neves captured widespread attention after arriving at the PSG training centre behind the wheel of a Portuguese-registered cargo van earlier this week. The striking sight quickly went viral online given that elite footballers are typically associated with fleets of ultra-luxury supercars. Having recently recovered from a bout of illness, the young playmaker warmly greeted supporters and signed autographs before heading inside the complex.


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  • imago-sport-1081903423.jpgPRESSE SPORTS

    Insider reveals charity mission

    Citing A Bola, prominent French influencer Djamel, who enjoys close ties to the Parisian outfit, revealed the noble intention behind the midfielder's choice of vehicle: "Just to let you know: Joao Neves did, in fact, drive a van to the Campus, but there was a reason behind all this. A reason that makes us admire him even more and shows what an extraordinary human being he is."

    Djamel further explained the cargo's charitable purpose: "The two-time European champion had hundreds of items in the back of the van that he delivered to charities supported by the PSG Foundation!"

  • Humility earns widespread praise

    The generous gesture immediately transformed online jokes, which had light-heartedly suggested the star was transporting salted codfish or moving house, into a wave of genuine admiration. Djamel underlined the player's unpretentious character: "This speaks volumes about the incredible, humble person with enormous team spirit that he is."

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  • imago-sport-1081848290.jpgPsnewZ

    Enrique plots midfield return

    Having fully recovered from the illness that sidelined him last weekend, Neves is firmly focused on forcing his way back into Luis Enrique's starting line-up. PSG prepare to take on AS Monaco in Ligue 1 this Friday, desperate to kickstart their campaign with a first league win following back-to-back draws. The Portuguese playmaker's timely return provides a major boost as the reigning champions look to quickly rediscover their winning touch.

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM