(C)GettyImages
Joan Laporta recovering from heart procedure as Barcelona president forced to miss pre-season trip to England after hospital admission
Successful procedure for Blaugrana chief
The Barcelona chief underwent a medical intervention on Tuesday in the Catalan capital after doctors identified an irregular heartbeat. Laporta took to social media to reassure supporters that the operation had been a success, confirming that the medical team had managed to restore his heart's natural rhythm. The news comes as a relief to the Blaugrana faithful, following a busy summer schedule for the president.
- getty
Barcelona president thanks medical staff
Laporta shared a detailed message of thanks to the healthcare professionals who oversaw his treatment and recovery.
"Everything went well," Laporta said on social media. "My arrhythmia has been reversed. My heart is beating rhythmically again. I am deeply grateful to the outstanding doctors, nurses and healthcare staff at Hospital de Barcelona, led by Dr. Jordi Morillas. They did an excellent job.
"I am also proud of Barca's medical services, led by Dr. Xavier Corbella, and of my chief of staff, Manana Giorgadze, who coordinated everything with great efficiency.
"I would also like to thank Dr. Valentí Fuster and his entire team at Mount Sinai for their valuable advice, which gave me peace of mind, as well as Dr. Brugada for recommending the procedure to follow in order to reverse the arrhythmia."
Travel plans cancelled on medical advice
Laporta had been expected to fly to England this week to oversee the first team’s preparations at St. George’s Park. Hansi Flick’s squad is currently training in the United Kingdom ahead of their upcoming friendly against Birmingham City on Friday. However, according to ESPN, the 64-year-old has been advised to remain in Spain to focus on his rehabilitation and ensure a full recovery before returning to his demanding duties.
The president has recently maintained an intensive international itinerary, having spent time in the United States earlier this month. He was present to witness Spain’s historic World Cup triumph, attending several matches including the final in New Jersey.
This medical update comes only months after the president solidified his position at the helm of the club. Earlier this year, Laporta retained his presidency in a landslide election victory. That win secured his mandate until 2031, providing the institutional stability he believes is necessary to continue the club's financial and sporting recovery following his return to the role in 2021.
- Getty Images
Pre-season focus shifts to Birmingham
While their president recovers at home, the Barcelona first team continue their preparations on the pitch in England. The squad are being put through their paces at the Football Association’s national football centre, sharpening their edge as Flick enters his third season at the helm. Having already secured back-to-back league titles during his tenure, the German manager is now turning his focus toward a formidable domestic defence and the elusive Champions League glory that remains the final frontier for his players.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting