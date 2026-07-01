'He wants to come' - Joan Laporta confirms Barcelona transfer bid for Julian Alvarez & accuses Atletico Madrid of being 'completely inflexible'

Barcelona's pursuit of Alvarez went public after the Barca chief confirmed a "club-to-club" offer following an inauguration ceremony, matching the forward's own comments after Argentina's 2-0 World Cup win over Austria where he told ESPN: "I spoke with the people at Atletico and the best thing for everyone is a transfer so I can fulfil my dream."

Laporta has denied claims that Barcelona had any role in the forward's comments, telling reporters: "Let me state upfront that we continue to have great respect for Atletico. The tweets were before Julian stated that he wants to play for a big team; he didn't mention Barca. Some interpreted it as Barca, and others didn't. We didn't force this; it was the player himself. This player was on Barça's radar before signing for City, and even before that. At that time, we couldn't afford the transfer. We made an offer, club to club."



