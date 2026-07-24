Pro Sports Images
'Impossible for me to continue' - Ex-England star Jermain Defoe leaves Woking manager post after just four months
Defoe departs National League
Defoe has officially stepped down as manager of National League side Woking after just four months and six league matches in charge. The 43-year-old former England striker was appointed in March as Neal Ardley's replacement, successfully guiding the club to a 10th-place finish last season. However, the club confirmed that both parties mutually agreed to part ways abruptly, just two weeks before the opening game of the new campaign.
- Pro Sports Images
Former striker reflects on exit
Despite impressing club management with his coaching on the training field, Defoe revealed that off-the-pitch circumstances made it impossible for him to remain in his post.
Writing in a post on his personal Instagram account, the former Tottenham Hotspur star delivered his farewell message: "Unfortunately, circumstances have ultimately made it impossible for me to continue in the position.
"I am extremely proud of the work undertaken during my time at the club and genuinely felt that we were building something special.
"My time at Woking FC has been an eye-opening managerial experience and one that will undoubtedly make me stronger for the next challenge in my career."
Short tenure ends abruptly
A 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Braintree Town proved to be Defoe's ninth and final match at the helm for Woking. The former forward, who netted 305 goals during his distinguished playing career, previously held interim coaching roles at Rangers and Tottenham's academy to prepare for a first-team management role. Although his spell at Woking ended prematurely after 116 days, his first taste of senior management is expected to serve as a valuable stepping stone for the next chapter of his managerial career.
- Pro Sports Images
Woking seek new leadership
This sudden departure leaves Woking in a precarious position ahead of their National League opener against Sutton United. The Cards' hierarchy must now act swiftly to secure a replacement head coach following the loss of their manager at a crucial juncture in pre-season. Meanwhile, Defoe is expected to weigh up his options in management after taking away key lessons from his first full stint in charge of a senior side.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting