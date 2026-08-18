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‘Take him back in a heartbeat’ - Lack of Jamie Vardy questions stun Leicester legend Emile Heskey as 39-year-old Premier League title winner relaxes in free agent pool
Title winner Vardy scored 200 goals for Leicester
Vardy remains a fan favourite at Leicester, with 13 memorable years being spent on their books. Having enjoyed a meteoric rise, as he stepped out of the non-league ranks and into the EFL, the hard-working frontman joined the Foxes in 2012.
He inspired them to a stunning top-flight title triumph - defying odds of 5,000-1 in the process - during the 2015-16 campaign. Premier League history was made that season when netting in 11 successive games, with a senior international breakthrough also being enjoyed with England.
Vardy signed off in style when registering his 200th goal for Leicester, while also finishing on 500 competitive appearances. With a new challenge being sought at that stage, professional wings were spread when linking up with Serie A newcomers.
Just one season was spent in Lombardy, with no contract extension being agreed on the back of suffering relegation. Leicester also found themselves taking a step backwards in 2025-26, as they tumbled into League One.
Many would like to see Vardy play some part in a bid to become upwardly mobile once more, but the veteran forward is being linked with West Ham and a shock switch to Brazilian giants Sao Paulo - with fellow ex-England star Jesse Lingard another of those in South America.
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Vardy is a free agent after leaving Cremonese
An emotional retracing of steps to the King Power appears unlikely, with Heskey - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Premier League betting site BetWright - saying of the Foxes heading in a different direction: “I don't know why they haven't even gone back and got him, to be honest with you. I'll take him back in a heartbeat.
“The reality is, since he left, we haven't had a forward anywhere near that level. He didn't even have a team for a while when we were still playing. I know now it's a different remit. It's about bringing kids through.
“We've got some fantastic young kids, Will Alves being one of them. Jayden Joseph scored at the weekend. Players like that who came through the academy, or came through the under-18s, we've got more to come. It's about building like that again. We moved away from that, and now we need that model back again.”
What Vardy said in emotional farewell to Leicester
Vardy said when bidding farewell to a club that had been home for more than a decade: “To the fans of Leicester, gutted that this day is coming but I knew it was going to come eventually.
“I've had 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, some downs, but the majority all highs. But it's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about but I think the timing is right.
“I just want to sincerely thank you all for taking me in as one of your own. Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart and I will make sure that I will be following for the years to come in what I hope will be even more success for the club. As for now, this is my goodbye but you will see me again soon, I promise.”
Said return will seemingly not happen in a playing capacity, with Vardy having told his ‘Having A Party’ podcast recently when asked about a reunion with Leicester: “No, I think that's gone. I'll always support them, always follow them. I think that's the best thing I can do now.”
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Where will Vardy end up next? Big decision to make
Leicester, who are into the second round of Carabao Cup competition, opened their 2026-27 League One campaign with a 1-1 draw away at geographical neighbours Notts County. They will face another local foe on Saturday when playing host to Burton Albion.
Vardy will be among those watching on from afar, as he mulls over his options, with the expectation being that a big decision on his future - as wife Rebekah has some input - will be made at some point in the next couple of weeks.
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