Jamie Vardy party! Leicester legend targets ‘fairytale’ Premier League return at 39 years of age after suffering Serie A relegation with Cremonese

During his illustrious spell at the King Power Stadium, the forward collected an impressive haul of silverware. His trophy cabinet includes the famous 2016 league title, an FA Cup in 2021, the Community Shield, and two second-tier championships. He also claimed the prestigious Footballer of the Year award. When he left England last summer, Vardy had received a number of lucrative offers,including a significant approach from Feyenoord, but he opted for the Italian project instead. Now, his unmatched experience and relentless desire to win mean he will be in high demand again. At 33 years and 197 days old, he previously proved age is just a number by top-scoring with 23 goals.