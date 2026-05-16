According to Sport1, Bayern Munich are determined to prevent further escalation with the Canadian Soccer Association in the ongoing Davies saga. The club is therefore implementing a decisive, targeted measure: The final decision on whether the full-back will participate in the home World Cup with the Canadian national team will rest exclusively with Bayern's medical department at Säbener Straße—not with the player or the federation.
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Is fresh trouble brewing? FC Bayern Munich reportedly intends to decide internally whether its star will participate in the World Cup
The issue centres on conflicting medical prognoses. Davies has suffered a serious hamstring injury in his left thigh, and Bayern Munich's internal assessment expects him to be sidelined for roughly six weeks.
That timeline would rule out his participation in the World Cup. Canadian team doctors, however, have reportedly pegged a far shorter recovery, and across the Atlantic there is confidence that Davies will be fit for the tournament.
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Eberl makes it clear: "For that to happen, Davies needs to get fit."
FC Bayern's sporting management is maintaining a diplomatic stance to keep the simmering conflict from boiling over before the tournament starts. On Friday, sporting director Max Eberl told the matchday press conference ahead of the Bundesliga finale against 1. FC Köln that the club wants to collaborate with Davies and the Canadian authorities to "find the best way forward".
Regarding the left-back's potential World Cup participation, Eberl later added that all parties would "do everything together to ensure he might have the opportunity". Yet the sporting director attached one clear condition to giving the green light for the tournament: "But to do that, he must get fit."
The history of the rivalry between Bayern and Canada
The Munich club's tough stance in the Davies affair, with the final call reserved for the medical department, is no coincidence.
When the full-back suffered a serious cruciate ligament tear in March 2025, a fierce, public dispute had already erupted between the Canadian Football Association and FC Bayern. The Munich club accused the Canadians of serious misconduct, claiming the federation had inexplicably fielded and overworked the already injured Davies in a meaningless third-place match against the USA in the CONCACAF Nations League.
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Bavaria threatened legal action.
Furthermore, the Canadians' subsequent crisis management only added fuel to the fire. After the match in question, the association had initially and mistakenly given the all-clear. The full extent of Davies' knee injury was only confirmed after his return to Munich, where club medics conducted detailed scans. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was furious and publicly threatened legal action against the Canadian federation.
Co-hosts Canada launch their World Cup campaign on home soil against Bosnia and Herzegovina on 12 June, then face Qatar on 19 June and Switzerland on 24 June.
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