Ipswich Town promoted to Premier League as Wrexham suffer play-off heartbreak on final day of regular Championship season

Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town left nothing to chance on the final day, brushing aside Queens Park Rangers 3-0 to clinch the second automatic promotion spot. Following a three-way battle for the position involving Millwall and Middlesbrough, the Tractor Boys ensured there would be no late twists by controlling the contest from the opening whistle. George Hirst and Jaden Philogene ignited the party atmosphere after just ten minutes, before Kasey McAteer added the gloss to a historic afternoon.

The result sees Ipswich return to the top flight at the first time of asking. After finishing second in 2024, they endured a difficult period that saw them finish 19th in the top-flight on just 22 points last season. However, McKenna’s tactical brilliance has revitalised the club, leading to scenes of total jubilation as fans stormed the pitch at full-time to celebrate their top-flight status.







