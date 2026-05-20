Inter Milan 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The overarching theme for Inter Milan's 2026-27 kit collection centers around 'Made of Milano', blending the city's deeply rooted sartorial elegance with distinct cross-sport subcultures and 90s golden-era nostalgia.

Nike and the club have shifted away from the abstract, experimental patterns of recent years to anchor this season's identity in the cultural fabric of Milan and the club's heritage.

Let GOAL take you through everything you need to know about the Inter Milan 2026-27 home kit, including release date, price, leaks and design details.