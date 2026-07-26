Inter director confirms Cristian Romero transfer talks with Tottenham ready to sanction captain's exit

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has spoken out on the club's pursuit of Romero, acknowledging that active discussions are underway. The Italian side are eager to finalise a deal for the 28-year-old centre-back in the coming weeks.

Ausilo told Sky Italy: “It’s definitely a deal we are trying to sign with the player and the club. These things take some time but there’s definitely interest. Let’s see.”

The Nerazzurri are preparing to submit their first official offer, which is expected to be a loan deal carrying a mandatory purchase clause. While Tottenham had initially valued their captain at approximately €50 million, the total package being readied by the Italian champions is thought to be worth around €40m - per SportMediaset. The player’s representatives have already been spotted in Milan this weekend to conduct face-to-face meetings with the Inter hierarchy.



