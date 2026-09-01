Man City agree £60m deal for Everton star as Enzo Maresca finds his replacement for Tottenham-bound duo

City have reached an agreement with Everton to sign Ndiaye. ESPNreports that the club will pay an initial £60 million for the 26-year-old attacker, with a further £5m structured in potential performance-related add-ons.

The Senegal international has already been granted permission by the Goodison Park hierarchy to travel and undergo a comprehensive medical examination. His transfer to the Etihad Stadium is fully expected to be finalised on Tuesday, providing a massive boost to Maresca's squad.