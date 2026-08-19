'I was enchanted' - Matteo Ruggeri reveals why he chose Aston Villa

Aston Villa's latest recruit, Ruggeri, has expressed his immense pride after finalising his move to the Premier League from Atletico Madrid. The 24-year-old - who joined the Spanish side last season on a five-year contract and made 47 appearances across all competitions, providing seven assists, before completing his summer switch to Villa - enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks at Atalanta and is now eager to establish himself as a key figure under Unai Emery.

'I am very happy to be here,' Ruggeri told the official Aston Villa media channels. 'It’s very exciting for me to be part of this club; I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and start this adventure. I was really enchanted by the project of the team, I know it’s a huge league with big expectations, and looking at recent results, I had no doubts about saying yes and being part of this club.'