'I'm really worried' - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal sent stark 'not normal' warning by Ballon d'Or winner

Speaking to ASin Madrid as a member of the Laureus Academy, the 63-year-old Dutchman admitted his admiration for Yamal's talent but questioned his constant involvement in high-stakes fixtures. He highlighted the precedent set by other La Masia graduates who suffered significant setbacks after being fast-tracked into relentless schedules at a young age.

Expressing his fears regarding the teenager's physical sustainability, Gullit said: "It's not normal. The only thing is, the team depends on him a lot. And he's a very young player. I'm really worried he'll get injured because they use him all the time. And they say, 'Yes, but he's young.' But you saw it with Pedri, with Gavi. They have to play in a World Cup. Then you go to play in a World Cup with the youngsters and then you get injured. And coming back from an injury is tough. So I hope it doesn't happen again. Therefore, I love what he does."