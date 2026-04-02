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'I didn't really benefit' - Kylian Mbappe reveals true feelings on Luis Enrique two years after leaving PSG to join Real Madrid
A roller-coaster final year in Paris
Speaking on "The Bridge" podcast with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Achraf Hakimi, Mbappe said when quizzed on his relationship with the PSG boss: "Luis Enrique is an excellent coach, he says what he thinks frankly. Unfortunately, my last year with him was full of ups and downs, so I wasn't able to take full advantage of him."
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Living under 'the sword of Damocles'
The tension between Mbappe and the PSG hierarchy was palpable throughout the 2023-24 campaign, starting with his exclusion from the first-team squad during the summer pre-season tour. Mbappe referred to this period as being in "the loft," a situation that clouded his entire integration into Luis Enrique's tactical system.
"The first month, I wasn't there, I was in the loft. So I came back and I said to myself, I have the sword of Damocles over me, at any moment they are going to cut my head off so I might leave again," Mbappe explained. This uncertainty created a difficult environment for the forward to fully adapt to Luis Enrique's specific demands.
Divided focus and tactical limitations
As the season progressed and his move to Madrid became an open secret, Mbappe's playing time in Ligue 1 began to dwindle. Luis Enrique famously stated at the time that the team needed to "learn to play without Kylian," often substituting the star or starting him on the bench in domestic fixtures while reserving him for European nights.
Mbappe admitted that this dynamic prevented him from reaching his peak under the Spaniard. "You know, we have a good relationship. After I made the decision to leave, for the last three or four months I wasn't playing anymore, he only kept me for the Champions League," he said. "My head was half here (in Paris) and half there (in Madrid), so technically I didn't benefit. I benefited as a football admirer; I enjoyed watching from the outside because I love football. You see, when you love football, you watch, no matter where you are."
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Respect remains for the PSG boss
Mbappe was also quick to praise Luis Enrique's tactical acumen. The Spaniard’s demanding nature was highlighted in a documentary where he challenged Mbappe to defend like NBA icon Michael Jordan, urging him to press opponents with more intensity.
Mbappe concluded by reiterating his professional respect for the former Barcelona manager. "I didn't benefit well but he's a good coach, he really knows his football," the Frenchman stated. Having now settled into life at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe’s reflections offer a rare glimpse into the mental toll of one of the most high-profile transfer sagas in modern history.