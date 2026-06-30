Getty Images Sport
'I’d do it all the same way!' - Ronald Koeman defends using five-man backline after Netherlands dumped out of World Cup by Morocco
Atlas Lions orchestrate comeback
The Oranje suffered a devastating round-of-32 exit after collapsing in the dying seconds against a dominant Morocco side. Koeman's men looked destined for the next round when Cody Gakpo broke the deadlock 18 minutes from time. However, a stoppage-time header from Issa Diop forced extra time, leading to a tense penalty shootout where the Dutch missed three spot-kicks to fall to a 3-2 defeat.
- Getty Images Sport
Koeman stands by structure
Koeman attracted intense scrutiny for altering his defensive blueprint, ditching his traditional back four to deploy five defenders. The unexpected tactical shift marked the first time the Oranje had started a match with a five-man backline since a 2-1 defeat against Germany in March 2024, ending a consecutive run of 31 fixtures played with a standard defensive quartet.
When pressed on whether he had already stepped down from his position, Koeman responded: "No, I haven’t. I’m going to reflect on my future. This is straight after a game and the disappointment is so fresh in your mind. I’m going to reflect on it and maybe I’ll come to a conclusion by tomorrow morning."
He added on the Netherlands' defensive set-up: "You can think whatever you like but we gave away much less against a team that was stronger than Sweden and Tunisia. If I had to do it again I’d do it all the same way. As the Dutch coach when the equaliser is scored I am always going to be scolded for the fact I chose five defenders.
"But you criticise, which is your right. You watch from the sidelines, I’m here with the team and, once again, I’d do it again."
Morocco embrace underdog status
Opposing manager Mohamed Ouahbi admitted his technical staff had to adapt quickly after being surprised by the unusually defensive posture of the European heavyweights. Buoyed by the historical legacy of their fourth-place finish at Qatar 2022, the African nation believe their transformed elite tournament mentality makes them a match for any global superpower.
Ouahbi added: "We were taken aback by their formation. When we saw it we knew they wanted to defend in a low block. That’s not usually how they play and we had to adapt. I saw this type of play as a form of respect.
"Talk is cheap, it’s what we can do on the pitch that counts. The World Cup in Qatar changed the mentality of the Moroccan team. We’re unstoppable if we play the football we know how to play, but if we get things wrong we’ll go home."
- Getty Images Sport
Quarter-final path lies ahead
Morocco move on to Houston for a last-16 clash against Canada, with a potential Qatar semi-final rematch against France looming large in the distance. The high-flying squad enters the next round in peak condition, remaining incredibly tough to break down while possessing a lethal counter-attacking threat. For the crestfallen Dutch, a looming potential managerial vacancy and a critical post-mortem await a squad that failed to manage the game when it mattered most.