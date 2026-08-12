Premier League bound Hull City smash transfer record for Rayo Vallecano defender Nobel Mendy

Hull City have officially confirmed the signing of Mendy from Rayo Vallecano for a club record fee, marking a significant statement of intent as they prepare for life in the Premier League. The 21-year-old centre-back has committed his future to the MKM Stadium by signing a five-year contract, with the club maintaining an option to extend the agreement for a further season.

While the exact financial details of the transfer remain undisclosed by the club, Hull City officials have confirmed that the deal surpasses the previous record set just earlier this month. That record was briefly held by Greece goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis, who arrived from Olympiacos for a fee in excess of £20 million plus add-ons.