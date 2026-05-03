Huge Benjamin Sesko injury concern for Man Utd as Michael Carrick delivers update after seeing striker limp out of Liverpool win

Sesko’s afternoon was a rollercoaster of emotions, as the forward netted his 11th Premier League goal of the season before his game was cut short. The injury occurred following a challenge from Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, which saw Sesko bundled into the advertising hoardings at Old Trafford.

The impact appeared to worsen a pre-existing condition that the striker had been managing in the build-up to the North West derby.