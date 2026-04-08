'Like a horror movie' - New Martin Odegaard injury at Arsenal sparks serious concern

Odegaard's lack of continuity has led some observers to wonder if the 27-year-old is beginning to suffer from the physical demands of a career that began in the professional ranks at just 15.

Former Norway international Kjetil Rekdal is among those who believe the midfielder’s early start in senior football might be a factor. "Of course it is worrying," he said, as per SportWitness. "It could mean that the wear and tear is starting to take its toll on his body. Maybe he does not have such a long career in his 30s and up, like others who started senior football later. It could be bad luck, but he has had a lot of breaks now. A player who is injured does not get to deliver anything at all. The most important thing is that he gets to train well before he plays matches again."