AFP
Is there hope for Paul Pogba? Midfielder makes Monaco appearance amid uncertainty over Frenchman's future
Midfielder returns in pre-season victory
Pogba finally stepped back onto the field for Monaco this Saturday, participating in the second half of a pre-season friendly against Saint-Priest. The Ligue 1 giants secured a comfortable 5-2 victory, and while the former Manchester United man did not register a goal or an assist, his presence on the pitch was significant given his recent struggles. It marked a crucial opportunity for the midfielder to demonstrate his fitness under the watchful eye of the club’s new coaching staff.
The 33-year-old’s return comes at a vital time as he looks to put a disastrous debut campaign behind him. Last season, the Frenchman was restricted to a mere 133 minutes of competitive action as injury issues marred his first year back in France. After starting only one match - which came against Metz on May 2 - since joining the club, these pre-season minutes represent the first steps in what many hope will be a successful rehabilitation process for a player whose talent remains undisputed when healthy.
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Uncertainty looms over Monaco future
Despite his return to match action, Pogba's long-term future in the Principality remains shrouded in doubt. Monaco's general manager, Thiago Scuro, has been remarkably candid about the possibility of the midfielder moving on during the current transfer window. "Yes, of course," Scuro stated when asked if a departure was on the cards. "Maybe he will leave, maybe he will stay. It's a very complicated subject. We have a lot of respect for the person first. When he arrived here, he was very positive, he helped the young players. But the truth is also that the project didn't work well last season."
The club is currently evaluating its squad depth and financial commitments as they prepare for a season in the Conference League. Scuro further elaborated on the disappointment of the previous year, noting that "when we started it, the expectations we had were very different." With Pogba entering the final twelve months of his contract and commanding a significant salary, the hierarchy is under pressure to decide whether to stick with the high-profile star or cut their losses and refresh the squad.
Filipe Luis holds the key
The appointment of Filipe Luis as head coach has introduced a new dynamic to the situation, with the former Atletico Madrid defender carrying the responsibility of making a final tactical assessment. Luis is expected to use the remainder of the summer schedule to decide if Pogba can be integrated into his system. The manager’s high-intensity training sessions will serve as a trial for the veteran midfielder, who must prove he can still compete at the elite physical levels required for the modern game.
Scuro emphasised that the decision will be based entirely on performance and physical readiness. "I believe that now, we have to be fair with him: look at his preparation every week, see how he has progressed at the physical level, at the technical level," the director explained. "And after that it's going to be a coach's decision, if Filipe Luis is going to give him playing time or not. We have the summer to see what Paul's level will be."
- AFP
The road to redemption
Pogba's journey at Monaco follows a turbulent few years that included a mutual contract termination with Juventus and a long suspension for a doping violation. His debut for the French side last November was his first competitive appearance in over 800 days, making his subsequent injury woes even harder to swallow. The club is now monitoring his progress closely, looking for evidence that he can overcome the thigh, calf, and ankle injuries that sidelined him for most of the previous campaign.
There will be further chances for the Frenchman to prove his worth in the coming days as Monaco’s pre-season preparations continue. The squad is scheduled to face Sporting CP in another exhibition match next week, providing another high-profile platform for the midfielder.
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