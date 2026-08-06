Hector Bellerin expresses pride after captaining Real Betis to victory over former club Arsenal

Bellerin was quick to acknowledge that Arsenal were missing several key figures, but he remained delighted with his team's defensive application. The victory serves as a massive confidence boost for Betis ahead of the new Liga campaign.

"It’s true that Arsenal is still waiting for some players to arrive and doesn't have its full squad yet, but it is a very well-drilled team. The youth setup uses a system aligned with the first team," Bellerin added.

"It wasn't going to be easy. They fielded many starters in the first half, and we stood our ground. I’m happy with how the preseason is going - beyond just the results - looking at how we’re playing, keeping possession, being clinical, showing defensive solidarity and teamwork, and displaying a desire to have the ball and confidence when in possession. If we keep doing that, we’ll be in good shape."